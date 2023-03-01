Timberwolves Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers forward Paul George (13) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the second half, Tuesday, in Los Angeles.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Jaden McDaniels isn’t the first player that comes to mind when mentioning key players on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ roster, but the forward is proving to be a problem for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The third-year forward had his second straight strong game against the Clippers, scoring 20 points Tuesday night in the Timberwolves’ 108-101 victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.

