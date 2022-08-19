Dodgers Brewers Baseball

The Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen (24) is congratulated by Hunter Renfroe after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Dodgers, Thursday, in Milwaukee. McCutchen hit two home runs in the Brewers’ 5-3 victory.

MILWAUKEE — If Andrew McCutchen gets back to hitting left-handers as effectively as he has for much of his career, it could go a long way toward helping the Milwaukee Brewers to a fifth straight playoff berth.

McCutchen homered twice Thursday and Hunter Renfroe also went deep off left-hander Andrew Heaney in Milwaukee’s 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3, splitting the four-game series.

