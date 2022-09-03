Astros Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) loses his helmet while swinging and missing during the first inning against the Houston Astros, Friday, in Anaheim. The Astros won 4-2.

ANAHEIM — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) was not as sharp as he would have liked yet gave up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He had four walks and seven strikeouts.

