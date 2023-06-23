Travelers Championship Golf

Denny McCarthy putts on the fifth green during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, in Cromwell, Conn.

 

CROMWELL, Conn. — Denny McCarthy came inches from shooting a 59, settling for a 10-under 60 on Thursday for the lowest round of his PGA Tour career, and Rory McIlroy made his first ace on tour on a day of low numbers at the Travelers Championship.

Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott also made runs at golf’s magic number — on a course where Jim Furyk set the PGA Tour record with a 58 in 2016 — but faltered late. Each shot 62.

