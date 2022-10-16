Ducks Islanders Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) and New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) fight for the puck during the second period, Saturday, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 7-1.

NEW YORK — Defensemen Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo both scored twice, Anders Lee had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-1 on Saturday night for their first win of the season.

Oliver Wahlstrom, Noah Dobson and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who are 5-0-2 in their last seven home games against Anaheim.

