Dodgers Giants Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May reacts after left fielder Joey Gallo made a diving catch in the outfield on during the first inning on Friday in San Francisco. The Dodgers won 5-0.

SAN FRANCISCO — Manager Dave Roberts considered giving Dustin May one more inning then thought better of it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are counting on much more from May down the stretch and into the postseason — and his post-Tommy John form is coming along well that no added risk is worth it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.