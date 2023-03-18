Mavericks Lakers Basketball

Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) makes the game-winning 3-pointer over Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as time expires in the fourth quarter, Friday, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Maxi Kleber drilled the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on a crosscourt pass from Kyrie Irving, who scored 38 points in the Dallas Mavericks' stunning 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

With Luka Doncic sidelined, Kleber did a remarkable imitation of the injured superstar who has repeatedly beaten the Lakers with big shots over the years. The German big man’s teammates piled on him in celebration after he silenced the Lakers' crowd with his only 3-pointer of the night.

