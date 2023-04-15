RBC Heritage Golf

Associated Press

Jon Rahm hits out of a bunker on the ninth green during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Friday, in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

 Stephen B. Morton

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second straight 6-under 65 on Friday — and so was Masters champion Jon Rahm halfway through the RBC Heritage.

Walker had his third straight round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.

