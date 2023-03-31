Masters Preview Golf

Associated Press

Tiger Woods tips his cap on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Ga. Woods returns to the Masters, no longer a surprise as it was a year ago but no less a rare appearance.

 

 Jae C. Hong

Tiger Woods returns to the Masters, no longer a surprise as it was a year ago but no less a rare appearance. This will be only his third tournament against elite competition since he remarkably hobbled his way through 72 holes at Augusta National.

For Rory McIlroy, this might be his best chance to finally get that green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam. He is playing some of his best golf. His popularity is higher than ever as he has become a powerful voice in reshaping the PGA Tour.

