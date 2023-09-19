Tigers Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, in Los Angeles.

 Ryan Sun

LOS ANGELES  — J.D. Martinez homered twice off Eduardo Rodriguez and drove in five runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 8-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Rodriguez (11-9), who used his no-trade rights to nix a deal to the Dodgers on Aug. 1, lasted just three-plus innings. He exited in the fourth with back spasms during Chris Taylor's at-bat.

