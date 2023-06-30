Dodgers Rockies Baseball

The Dodgers’ David Peralta (left) congratulates J.D. Martinez after his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Peter Lambert during the fourth inning on Thursday in Denver. The Dodgers went on to win 14-3.

DENVER — J.D. Martinez had four hits, including his 19th home run to highlight a six-run fourth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came out swinging after the game's start was delayed nearly two hours by severe weather, beating the Colorado Rockies 14-3 on Thursday night.

Martinez continued his torrid batting at Coors Field, extending his hitting streak to 11 games at the park, where he is a career .444 hitter (28 for 63).

