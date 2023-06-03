Martial artists honored

Local martial arts instructors, Sensei Richard Triplett and Master Johnny Rosas, were inducted into the U.S.A. Martial Arts Hall of Fame at a special ceremony and dinner on May 20 at the Hilton Long Beach in Long Beach.
Nominated by a former student of Rosas, the martial artists were recognized for contributions to their respective styles and teachings.
“It’s a great honor that people see my work and my contributions to martial arts,” Triplett said.
During the ceremony, Rosas was also promoted to a Master of Tae Kwon Do.
“For me, this was the highlight and missing link,” Rosas said. “It’s a great honor to be among great masters of the past.”
Rosas holds a fifth-degree black belt in Hapkido and is a professional licensed corner man for boxing, kickboxing and MMA with California State Athletic Commissions, and an amateur license corner man with USA Amateur Boxing.
Triplett and Rosas both started their martial arts training in the Antelope Valley, studying Okinawa Te under Ed Anderson in the 1970s at his dojo in Lancaster. Triplett continued to focus on Okinawa Te, eventually training under founder and Grandmaster Shihan Gordon Doversola.
“Richard is a pioneer in the tournament circuit and was considered one of best point fighters in California,” Rosas said. “It was very unusual to win in every category including forms, weaponry and fighting.”
Rosas, meanwhile, preferred to train in a mix of styles including Tae Kwon Do, Hapkido, Muay Thai, kickboxing and boxing. He particularly enjoyed the ring and earned regional, state and national belts from the International Kickboxing Association.
“John loves martial arts,” Triplett said. “A couple of times I had the honor of being in his corner when he fought and it was exciting. He puts his whole heart and soul in what he does and trains hard.”
According to Rosas, these combined wins helped to put the Antelope Valley on the map for competitive martial arts.
“At the time, no one could make it, but Richard and I did,” Rosas said. “We set that path for other people and now there are local champions in Jiu-Jitsu and several other styles.”
Triplett started teaching and opened his first dojo in Lancaster in 1980, inspired by Grandmaster Doversola to “build an army” in his hometown. His dojo on Sierra Highway was a staple training ground for 30 years.
“For me, it was about negating the idea that ‘black people don’t do karate’ because it’s just not true,” Triplett said. “It opened up people’s minds and eyes.”
Rosas also opened his first dojo in the 1980s, first as John Rosas Tae Kwon Do and later The Academy of Fighting Arts on Lancaster Blvd.
“It was unheard of at that time (particularly for minorities) to open up their own schools,” Rosas said. “People said we couldn’t do it; I was determined to prove them wrong.”
Collectively, they have taught hundreds of students locally, many of whom have become local law enforcement officers, Sheriff Explorers, correctional officers, security officers and military personnel. Several of these former students have shown appreciation for the positive impact of their training on their careers, both physically and mentally.
Triplett and Rosas also share a passion for using martial arts as a means to prevent young people from doing drugs or joining gangs. In order to provide greater access to training, Triplett established a Kick 4 Change program to provide financial assistance to students who cannot afford the full tuition to train.
“When I first started out in training and I didn’t have money to pay, I had to work for lessons,” he said. “There are people who maybe don’t have full tuition so I try to help them. In exchange for sponsorship, they have to volunteer within the community.”
Triplett and Rosas expressed their desire to uphold and sustain the traditions and teachings of their styles.
“I have to the best of my ability (to) give back what Shihan gave me, keep it going and keep his influence,” Triplett said.
Rosas said he is continuing to learn as well as share what he has learned.
“I’d like to thank God for the confidence and strength to continue my martial arts journey,” he said. “And I’m still learning, I keep adding to my knowledge always.”
Sensei Triplett currently teaches in Lancaster at his dojo Okinawa-Te Karate and Master Rosas currently instructs at AV Boxing Academy.
