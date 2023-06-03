 Skip to main content
Martial Arts | USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame

Martial artists honored

Triplett, Rosas inducted into USA Martial Arts HOF

Martial Arts Hall of Fame

Local martial arts instructors, Sensei Richard Triplett (left) and Master Johnny Rosas (right) pose together after being inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame on May 20 at the Hilton Long Beach in Long Beach.

Local martial arts instructors, Sensei Richard Triplett and Master Johnny Rosas, were inducted into the U.S.A. Martial Arts Hall of Fame at a special ceremony and dinner on May 20 at the Hilton Long Beach in Long Beach. 

Nominated by a former student of Rosas, the martial artists were recognized for contributions to their respective styles and teachings. 

