LOS ANGELES — Sophomore forward Rayah Marshall shouldered the load and pinned up a career-high 33 points to help carry the USC women’s basketball team to a 69-58 road win over Oregon State, Friday, in Corvallis. 

Marshall scored 20 points in the second half, including 16 of USC’s 18 in the fourth to keep the Trojans on pace to a key Pac-12 road win. 

