LOS ANGELES — Sophomore forward Rayah Marshall shouldered the load and pinned up a career-high 33 points to help carry the USC women’s basketball team to a 69-58 road win over Oregon State, Friday, in Corvallis.
Marshall scored 20 points in the second half, including 16 of USC’s 18 in the fourth to keep the Trojans on pace to a key Pac-12 road win.
USC improves to 11-2 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play with the victory, while Oregon State goes to 8-5, 0-2.
USC shot 40 percent from the floor in the first half to help lead it 35-30 at halftime.
The Beavers benefited from a foul count that tipped against the Trojans, making 13 of 14 first-half free throws to USC’s 4-of-6 effort in those first 20 minutes. Overall, OSU shot 36.4 percent from the floor and had a 20-16 advantage on the boards by the halftime break.
USC stayed on course in the second half, finishing up at 41.3 percent overall to outpace OSU’s final 33.3 percent effort, dipping after tallying just three field goals in the third frame.
The Beavers won the battle of the boards 42-31 but were plagued by a season-high 24 turnovers as USC amassed 13 steals in an interruptive effort on the road.
The story of the game was clearly Marshall, who was the only player in double digits with 13 at halftime as she maneuvered her way to a fourth straight double-double with her 33-point outburst — most scored by a Trojan since 2006 — and her game-high 16 rebounds — accounting for over half of USC’s total team rebounds on the night.
Destiny Littleton also provided double figures for the Trojans with her 13 points to go along with six assists and four steals, and Kayla Williams added her eight points all in the second half.
Oregon State received a double-double from Jelena Mitrovic on 19 points and 14 rebounds, with USC grad Shalexxus Aaron scoring 15 for the Beavers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.