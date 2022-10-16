NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper, center, is doused after Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 8-3 to win the series 3-1.

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper stood as still in the clubhouse as he does when he admires a home run and accepted the beer bath from bottles his Phillies teammates took delight in pouring on him.

Harper's goggles provided no defense for the waterfall of booze streaming down his cheeks.

