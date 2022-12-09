Kings Maple Leafs Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday in Toronto.

TORONTO — Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night.

Marner gave Toronto a 4-0 lead with his 11th goal of the season, scoring on a slap shot after a Los Angeles turnover inside its blue line.

