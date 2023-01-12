Nationals Marlins Baseball

Associated Press

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas throws to first for an out against the Nationals on Sept. 25 in Miami. Rojas was traded to the Dodgers on Wednesday for a prospect.

 

 Lynne Sladky

MIAMI — The Los Angeles Dodgers got their shortstop on Wednesday night, acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jacob Amaya.

The teams announced the trade Wednesday night.

