Marlins Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Miami Marlins’ Jake Burger (left) heads to first as he watches his three-run home run against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (right) during the third inning on Friday in Los Angeles. The Marlins won 11-3 to snap the Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Jorge Soler hit two of the Marlins' season-high five homers off Tony Gonsolin, and Miami snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' 11-game winning streak with an 11-3 victory Friday night.

Jake Burger hit a three-run homer and Jacob Stallings added a two-run shot while the Marlins scored six runs on three homers in the third.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.