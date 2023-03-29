Kings Flames Hockey

The Canadian Press via AP

Kings forward Carl Grundstrom (rear) is checked by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the third period on Tuesday in Calgary, Alberta. The Flames beat the Kings 2-1.

CALGARY, Alberta — Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves Tuesday night to backstop the Calgary Flames to a critical 2-1 victory over the streaking Los Angeles Kings.

Andrew Mangiapane and Walker Duehr scored for Calgary, which won its second consecutive game and improved to 7-3-2 in its last 12.

