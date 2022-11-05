Jazz Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half on Friday in Los Angeles. The Lakers lost 130-116.

 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added 15 points and 10 assists for the first-place Jazz, who are off to a 7-3 start to a year in which they were widely expected to struggle. Utah blew most of a big lead in the third quarter, but surged to victory down the stretch while getting at least seven points from eight players.

