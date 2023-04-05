Angels Mariners Baseball

Associated Press

Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez is taken out of the game by manager Phil Kevin (right) as catcher Matt Thaiss (center) looks on during the fifth inning against the Mariners, Tuesday, in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock each hit two homers, combining to drive in nine runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 on Tuesday night.

Luis Castillo (1-0) turned in a second consecutive strong outing, allowing two hits and striking out six in 5.2 shutout innings. The right-hander has permitted three hits and struck out 12 in 11.2 scoreless innings, starting both of Seattle's wins this season.

