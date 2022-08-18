Mariners Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani runs on an RBI triple during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim on Wednesday.

 Alex Gallardo

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani’s latest one-man show for the Los Angeles Angels included a two-run homer, a run-scoring triple, four hits and four RBIs.

Ohtani is a two-way superstar, but he’s only one man — and the Seattle Mariners didn’t have much trouble with the other 25 Angels while completing an impressive series sweep.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.