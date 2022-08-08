Angels Mariners Baseball

Associated Press

Angels DH Shohei Ohtani is visited by trainers after a collision with the pitcher in the on-deck circle before batting against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning, Sunday, in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Sunday as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle.

Winker’s slam – the second of the season for Seattle and Winker’s third career one – put Seattle up 5-1 and helped the Mariners stay in third in the AL wild-card race. Eugenio Suárez added two hits and drove in a run.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.