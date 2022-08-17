Mariners Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fifth inning on Tuesday in Anaheim. Suarez was perfect through five innings, losing his bid in the sixth and the bullpen faltered in the ninth for the second straight night. 

 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

ANAHEIM — Adam Frazier broke up José Suárez’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Ty France had a tying two-run single in a three-run sixth for the Mariners, who have won five of seven after a pair of eventful victories at the Big A.

