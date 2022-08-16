Mariners Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels catcher Max Stassi (left) talks to starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani before the team’s game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday in Anaheim. Ohtani struck out eight and allowed two runs in six innings, but the Angels lost 6-2.

ANAHEIM — Angels star Shohei Ohtani struck out eight and allowed two runs in six innings, before the Seattle Mariners scored four runs in the ninth and took advantage of shoddy fielding to beat Los Angeles 6-2 on Monday night.

Jesse Winker and J.P. Crawford each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who vaulted over Toronto and Baltimore into the top wild-card spot in the AL.

