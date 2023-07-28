Japan Swimming Worlds

Associated Press

Leon Marchand of France competes during the men’s 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships, Thursday,  in Fukuoka, Japan.

 Lee Jin-man

FUKUOKA, Japan — Watch out for these two young swimmers when you take in next year’s Paris Olympics: 21-year-old Leon Marchand of France and 16-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada.

Marchand won his third gold medal at the swimming world championships, taking the 200-meter individual medley on Thursday in 1 minute, 54.82 seconds.

