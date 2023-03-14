 Skip to main content
Men’s College Basketball | NCAA Tournament

March Madness

’Bama, Houston, Kansas, Purdue are No. 1 seeds

Associated Press

Alabama players pose with the trophy after defeating Texas A&M 82-63 in the finals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Sunday, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s tournament.

The top overall seed, Alabama, has been on a roll despite being entangled in a murder case. Another No. 1 seed, defending national champion Kansas, is coming off a blowout loss and has a coach coming out of the hospital. Yet another, Houston, just watched its best player go down in a heap with a scary injury.

This year’s March Madness frontrunners are anything but perfect, but the presence of these teams and all their questions at the top of the bracket could make for precisely what the NCAA wants its tournament to be — a perfectly unpredictable mess.

