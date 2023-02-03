Marauders women’s tennis rolls to victory

SANTA MONICA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team won its third straight match with a 7-2 victory over Santa Monica on Thursday in a Western State Conference contest.
“It was a great win from top to bottom,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “In some of the matches we took control early and didn’t give it back.”
The Marauders (3-1, 2-0 WSC) won two out of three doubles matches as Naia Smithley and Julie Tejeda posted an 8-2 victory, while Ari Avina and Emily Lopez won 8-5.
Nicole Padilla and Sydney Bush lost 8-0 in doubles and Padilla was tasked with playing Santa Monica’s No. 1 player again in singles and fell 6-0, 6-0.
Bush won her singles match in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0, while Smithley won 6-4, 6-1, Tejeda and Mary Williams soundly won their matches by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores and Avina picked up a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles.
Williams and Katie Secaida won a non-scoring doubles match 8-0, while Secaida also won a non-scoring singles pro-set, 8-0, and Lopez won a non-scoring singles match 6-0, 6-0.
The Marauders play a home match next Thursday against Bakersfield.
— Knight 75, Eastside 56; Knight wins Golden League title with 13-1 record. Eastside finishes tied for second with Quartz Hill with 11-3 record
— Highland 65, Palmdale 43; Highland is fifth in GL (7-7), Palmdale is sixth (3-11)
— Littlerock 43, Quartz Hill 40; Quartz Hill finishes tied for second (11-3) with Eastside in Golden League. Littlerock finishes fourth (8-6)
— Antelope Valley 78, Lancaster 63; AV finishes eighth in GL (1-13), Lancaster is seventh (2-12)
— Saint Joseph 50, Paraclete 32; Paraclete finishes tied for fourth (1-7) in Santa Fe League
— Lancaster Baptist 33, Desert Christian 30; Lancaster Baptist finishes fourth in Heritage League (8-4), Desert Christian is sixth (4-9)
— Highland 1, Palmdale 1; Palmdale finishes third in Golden League (7-3-4), Highland finishes fifth (5-6-3)
—Antelope Valley 1, Lancaster 0; Antelope Valley is eighth in GL (1-11-2), Lancaster is sixth (3-8-3)
— Eastside 2, Knight 1; Eastside finishes fourth in GL (5-5-4), Knight is seventh (2-8-4)
— Frazier Mountain 11, Boron 0
— Rosamond 10, Kern Valley 0
— Bishop 7, California City 0
— Rosamond 1, Kern Valley 1
— Bishop Amat 5, Paraclete 2
— Vasquez 0, Santa Clarita Christian 0, Vasquez finishes third in Heritage League (4-3-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.