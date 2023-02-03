 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College and High School Sports Roundup

Marauders women’s tennis rolls to victory

  • 0

SANTA MONICA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team won its third straight match with a 7-2 victory over Santa Monica on Thursday in a Western State Conference contest.

“It was a great win from top to bottom,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “In some of the matches we took control early and didn’t give it back.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.