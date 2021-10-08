Marauders win in five sets

LANCASTER — Sometimes one team gives an overmatched team a puncher’s chance because it lets it hang around too long.
That’s exactly what happened as the Antelope Valley College women’s volleyball team let NCAA Division III Mills College (Oakland) hang around just long enough to send the match into five sets.
It turns out the Marauders gave the Cyclones fool’s gold as AVC didn’t play its best match, but did just enough to hold off Mills College with a 25-11, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-12 victory, Thursday evening at West Coast Baptist College.
“We played down to their level. We weren’t applying what we do in practice to the court tonight,” AVC’s Maria Larranaga said. “Our energy was definitely down, and we didn’t play to our full potential.”
After the Marauders (4-3) easily won the first set with 10 service aces and reeling off points in bunches, it looked as though everyone in the gym would be home in time to watch the 6 o’clock news. But, for whatever reason, AVC had a major letdown in the second set.
The Marauders led 15-12 in the second set, but the Cyclones (1-8) promptly went on a 10-1 run to grab the momentum and a 22-16 lead. AVC couldn’t recover as Mills evened the match.
“We could have done so much better. I’m disappointed the way we came out in the second set,” AVC’s Maggie Rafferty said. “In the second set, our energy was low. I know we could have beat them in three. We know this team has the skills, it’s just sometimes it’s mental for us.”
The Marauders played the third set much like they did the first. Leading 10-9, Rafferty scored six consecutive points off her serve, including three aces, to give her team some breathing room and a 16-9 lead.
When AVC was playing at its best, it simply overwhelmed the Cyclones, especially on serve as the Marauders combined for a total of 26 aces, 10 coming off the right arm of Rafferty. She also had a match-high 10 kills. Alysa Hughbanks finished with seven kills. Kassie Tejeda and Alaura Bengle each finished with five kills and Larranaga added four.
“There were some good aspects of the match. But we have more drive than what we showed out there,” AVC setter Rhiannon Romero said. “Overall, we could have played better, but hey, a win’s a win. Our energy just wasn’t there tonight. Our communication on the court has been an issue for us too.”
The Marauders inexplicably had another letdown in the fourth set after seemingly taking the momentum back following a dominant third. The teams split the first 30 points, but Mills tried to create separation as it won three consecutive points to take an 18-15 lead.
AVC rallied to tie the score, 18-18, but the Cyclones won the final seven of nine points to send the match into the final set.
“We’re happy we came away with the ‘W’,” AVC head coach Mark Cruz said. “We’re still building and right now we’re just trying to get ready for conference.”
AVC realized in the final set that it was a superior team and it jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the race to 15. That run included aces by Romero, Rafferty and Tejeda sandwiched in between kills by Hughbanks and Larranaga.
Mills rallied late to trim the lead to 12-9 after trailing 12-4, but the Marauders were too far ahead and Rafferty finished the match with her 10th and final kill.
