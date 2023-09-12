 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
College Football | AVC 34, Grossmont 31, OT

Marauders win home opener vs. Grossmont

  • 0

LANCASTER — For the first 40 minutes of Saturday’s game, the Antelope Valley College football team did everything in its power to try and give the game away against Grossmont College.

A fumble in the end zone for a touchback, two touchdowns called back, no points in the red zone, twice, and a muffed punt, which resulted in a touchdown.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.