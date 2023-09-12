Marauders win home opener vs. Grossmont

LANCASTER — For the first 40 minutes of Saturday’s game, the Antelope Valley College football team did everything in its power to try and give the game away against Grossmont College.
A fumble in the end zone for a touchback, two touchdowns called back, no points in the red zone, twice, and a muffed punt, which resulted in a touchdown.
It was safe to say that the Marauders had an abundance of miscues.
But whatever Knute Rockne-type speech AVC head coach Perry Jehlicka said at halftime seemed to kickstart his team.
“I felt like there were so many waves in the first half,” Jehlicka said. “I told them we’ve been down before at halftime and won games and we’ve been up and lost games. I said to play the full 60 minutes.”
The Marauders rallied from a 24-7 deficit in the third quarter and sent the game into overtime only to win, 34-31, following a 25-yard field goal by Gage Butler, in the home opener, Saturday night at Antelope Valley College.
“I was pleased with our offensive production,” Jehlicka said. “Our goal is just to get better week-to-week. We had to eliminate our mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot. I’m proud of the guys.”
The Marauders, following last week’s embarrassing loss to Cerritos College, 40-6, evened their record to 1-1 on the short season. The Griffins fell to 0-2.
Early in the third quarter, AVC muffed a punt on the 2-yard line, which resulted in Grossmont recovering the ball in the end zone giving it a 24-7 lead in front of a disappointed Marauders’ fan base.
However, that’s when AVC began to turn things around. Marauders quarterback Sharmon Rester, a transfer from NCAA Div. I Lamar University, connected with a sweet pass to Rico Beccera, hitting him in stride for a 59-yard touchdown strike, trimming the lead to 24-14 with 7 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
After AVC got even closer, 24-17 in the third quarter, the Marauders tied the score 24-24 following a 41-yard touchdown scamper by Isaiah Daniels, who got into the open field and easily out ran the Grossmont defenders for the easy touchdown.
Daniels finished with 54 yards on six carries and one touchdown. AVC was led by Caleb Gardner, who finished with 98 yards on 15 carries. The Marauders had no problems moving the ball against the Griffins’ anemic defense as they racked up 626 yards of total offense.
Rester accounted for 472 of those yards as he threw for 409 and two touchdowns and used his legs to get him out of trouble numerous times, finishing with 63 yards on the ground.
“It’s hard to win a football game even when you play perfect,” Rester said. “We know we must eliminate our mistakes and we can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot. We have to convert when we have the opportunities.
“Tonight is a game we really needed. This shows everybody how good we can really be. We understand what kind of team we can be.”
Following a turnover late in the fourth quarter with the game tied 24-24, Grossmont took over on the AVC 35-yard line with 2:31 remaining. Two plays later, the Griffins scored with a 31-yard touchdown reception putting them up 31-24, with two minutes remaining.
“We knew we had to lock in,” Gardner said. “For us, it’s about details and focus. We’re never comfortable and we can’t be even after this win. We know we have things to clean up. We need to do what we need to do to be successful. We just had to be there for each other tonight.”
Following a Taaj Brown kickoff return, AVC took over on its own 48-yard line. The Marauders drove down the field, which included a 22-yard scamper to the Griffins’ 22-yard line. On fourth down, Rester connected with Derrell Lloyd, who dropped a potential touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone on the previous play, over the middle from 14 yards out and, following Butler’s PAT, the game went into overtime.
“Honestly, the game shouldn’t have even been that close,” Lloyd said. “We went out and did what we’re supposed to do. Once everybody locks in, there is no school out there that is (messing) with us.
“This is kind of a big win, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t do the same thing next week (against Saddleback). We’ll enjoy this, but then it’s back to work.”
The Griffins got the ball on the first possession in overtime and their drive was halted following a missed 35-yard field goal attempt.
The Marauders took advantage of the miscue as Butler drilled the 25-yard field goal to seal the victory and the AVC bench rushed the field to congratulate Butler.
The Marauders travel to Mission Viejo next week to face Saddleback College.
AVC used a 13-play, 75-yard opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, which was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Gardner. Grossmont responded by scoring 24 unanswered points to lead 24-7.
