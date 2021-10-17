LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College football team won its America Pacific Conference opener, 40-6 over LA Valley College on Saturday at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (4-2, 1-0) led the Monarchs (1-5, 0-1) 19-0 at halftime.
Xavier Clay rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for AVC and Jackson Marshall ran for 82 yards and one score on 12 carries.
AVC wide receiver Davon Jones caught four passes for 156 yards and one touchdown and Alijah Steele caught a 39-yard touchdown pass.
AVC had four different players throw passes. Brycen Blankenship and Emery Floyd both threw touchdown passes and Caden Hinton threw for 132 yards.
Augustin Lorfils Jr. and Gannon Ginnis both had six tackles apiece to lead the AVC defense, Xavier Tatham had two sacks and three tackles for a loss and Raymond Womack had two interceptions and two tackles.
John Henderson kicked two field goals in the first half for the Marauders.
Prep Football
Lancaster Baptist 37,
Santa Clarita Chr. 36
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football team defeated Santa Clarita Christian 37-36 on Saturday night at Lancaster Baptist.
Wyatt Langley threw three touchdown passes and Fil DePaulaRosa caught three touchdown passes.
Ozcar Vallejo had two touchdowns for the Eagles, one rushing and one on a kickoff return.
Lancaster Baptist also had a defensive safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.