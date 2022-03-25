Marauders walk off with victory

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College baseball team didn’t panic at any point during its Western State Conference game against College of the Canyons on Thursday at AVC.
The Marauders trailed three times in the game, including by one run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
AVC’s Joe Uribe tied the game with a one-out, solo home run and, with runners on first and second, Omar Santamaria hit a single to right field, allowing Nathan Duarte to score the winning run in a 10-9 victory over Canyons.
“It feels awesome,” Santamaria said. “I love this team. We don’t give up, no matter what the score is at the beginning. We’re Marauders and we fight ’til the end. This team is a bunch of grinders. We fight until the last out. There’s no doubt about it.
“See a ball that I could mash. That was it. See a ball I could hit and win the game for the Marauders.”
The Marauders (11-11, 3-5) won at Canyons (11-12, 4-4) 11-7 in 10 innings on Tuesday. AVC will play at COC on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Uribe hit a solo home run to dead center field to tie the game at 9-9.
“Amazing. We needed a conference series win and we got it now. One more thing out of the way,” Uribe said. “I just knew to be aggressive. If I got the pitch I wanted on the first pitch I knew I was going to swing and I got it and made the most of it.
“You just have to relax and stay even keeled and not try to do too much when the situation is big.”
Duarte followed Uribe by drawing a walk and advanced to second on an infield single by Zach Terry, who hit a shot to left field. COC shortstop Mikey Kane made a leaping attempt on the play, momentarily catching the ball, but was unable to hang on to it, bringing pinch hitter Santamaria to the plate.
“With Omar, I was happy he got to see the fastball and the breaking ball early, because he is tough. He only needs to see a pitch once and then he’s going to be comfortable with it again,” AVC coach Bryan Moses said. “He got the breaking ball and hit it into right field. Him seeing the pitches early was good.
“The old cliche, but we’ve really been there a lot this year. I think that’s our third walkoff win and then we won on extra innings on Tuesday, so we’ve been in tight games late. I almost think they want it that way. There wasn’t any panic because we’ve been there.”
AVC’s Nate Scott led off the ninth inning, but wasn’t able to replicate his fifth-inning heroics, when he tied the game 7-7 with a grand slam. Scott struck out to lead off the ninth.
“Very excited. When I struck out, I was like ‘Oh man, here we go.’ But I knew my teammates definitely had me,” Scott said. “Joe has been looking solid this month and I knew his swing has been feeling good and when I saw the ball, I knew it was gone.”
Canyons forced an 8-8 tie with one run in the top of the seventh, on an RBI double by Kane, and took a 9-8 lead in the ninth on another RBI single by Kane.
AVC trailed 7-3 entering the fifth inning, when Mason Johnson, Josh Nuno and Ariv Camacho led off with three consecutive singles to load the bases. Scott came to the plate with one out.
“When I was on deck and I saw Will strike out, I was like ‘Oh, here we go,’” Scott said. “When I got to two strikes, I know I have to put the ball in play. We need these runs right here. I knew he was coming in on me. I sat back and waited for the inside fastball and I got it.
“I knew our hitters can hit, so once we start hitting that gives confidence to our pitchers. I knew our pitchers would definitely deal after that grand slam. They knew they had to get the job done and they did. I’m very proud of them.”
The Marauders were pitching by committee in the game, using six pitchers.
Colin Stout earned the win by getting the last two outs in the top of the ninth.
Patrick Berry started the game for AVC, going 2.1 innings and giving up three runs on four hits and two walks, striking out one.
The AVC pitching staff combined to give up 11 hits and 11 walks, striking out five batters.
“It just depends on what we get out of our pitching, “ Moses said. “What you saw today is what we usually do. We don’t really start a traditional guy. We’ve been using a lot of people out of the bullpen and we need to have better first innings and we need to contain damage in innings better. If we can get that and minimize runs, I think we’ll be fine, but that’s something we need to get.”
COC scored three runs in the top of the first inning, getting back-to-back triples with one out by Kane and Doyle Kane.
AVC answered with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Johnson led off with a single, Camacho hit a one-out single and William Joseph followed with a two-run double.
The Marauders tied the game with a run in the second inning, as Zach Terry scored from third on a suicide squeeze bunt by Johnson, who popped the bunt up in front of home plate, but neither the catcher nor pitcher was able to catch it, allowing Terry to score easily.
“I think it’s just having a plan at the plate, making sure it’s an at-bat that’s going to be structured and they’re going make sure they battle through it,” Moses said. “There’s no panic at the plate and we’re just trying to use the whole field in every at-bat. That’s pretty much why we succeed there.”
Terry was 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and Johnson, Camacho, Duarte, Colin Hagen and Nuno all finished with two hits apiece, as the Marauders had 17 total hits.
“I think we’re playing strong,” Santamaria said. “Just keep being who we are right now, fighting hard. Both games we were down. We came out victorious in both of them and that’s just the team we are this year. We don’t go down without a fight.”
The Marauders had lost five of their first six conference games before starting the series against Canyons.
“We lost the first few conference games and were on a little bit of a losing streak, so we needed these wins,” Uribe said. “It’s good to be back on a winning streak.
“As of right now, we’re doing really good. We started off conference kind of slow, but we’re starting to pick it up and that’s all that matters. I think our pitchers have been doing a lot better throwing strikes. Offensively, we’ve been a lot more aggressive, hitting the ball harder.”
Scott said the Marauders were able to focus on improving during an extended practice on Monday.
“When we lost two out of three to West L.A. and the last game was a blowout, we knew we had to come in and do better,” Scott said of last week’s three games against West L.A. “Monday in practice, we stayed here. Most of the hitters stayed after in the cage and got reps. Pitchers were doing drills. We were just prepared to win these two games.
“We just have to hit, because once the hitters go, the whole dugout gets loud. The pitchers are confident and they start throwing strikes and they know the defense has their back.”
