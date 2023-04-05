Marauders walk off with victory

LANCASTER — Natasha Arroyo appeared to start a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Antelope Valley College softball team, but instead she finished it.
Arroyo was hit by a pitch for the third time in the game by a Bakersfield pitcher, but for a second consecutive at-bat the home plate umpire did not award her first base, instead ruling that the at-bat would continue.
Arroyo then hit a solo home run to right-center field to break a tie and give AVC an 11-10 walk-off victory on Tuesday afternoon at Antelope Valley College.
“They wanted me to hit it over coach,” Arroyo joked. “It feels great, being able to come back after all those innings, being up and them coming for us, being able to stick through and win this. It’s really good. It felt good.”
It gave the Marauders (16-11, 7-3) the series victory over Bakersfield (14-11, 6-2), winning two out of three Western State East Conference games. It was the fifth consecutive victory for AVC.
Arroyo also led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, as the Marauders jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the third inning.
“I played them before. I knew what they were pitching,” Arroyo said. “I knew what was going to come, so just get good swings in and the rest would do itself.”
Arroyo was hit by a pitch in the second inning and then again in the fifth, but the home plate umpire did not award her first base, instead she grounded out. It would cost the Marauders a run, as teammate Victoria Alcantar followed with a single and then sophomore Savannah Cervantes hit a two-run home run to give AVC a 10-7 lead.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Cervantes said. “Today the energy and everybody’s hype was unreal.
“I think it’s only the beginning for us. We’re finally getting into the groove that we’ve been waiting to get into and we’re just making our way to the top right now.”
Bakersfield tied the game at 10-10 with a three-run home run by sophomore leadoff batter Shelbie Valencia with two outs in the top of the seventh.
Arroyo led of the bottom of the seventh and was hit again.
“It was upsetting, but I knew I couldn’t let that call get to me, because we still had an inning to play and I wanted to make sure we won that game,” Arroyo said. “It meant a lot for our sophomores, so I wanted to make sure they got this win.
“Staying calm, making sure no matter what happened, I’m going to get a good at-bat and we’re going to do good.”
AVC coach Cindy Vargas said she disagrees with the decision not to award Arroyo first base both times.
“That happens a lot with her,” Vargas said. “It’s weird. She gets hit a lot. I don’t understand that call. Good for us that they called that, to give her a swing.
“I just don’t agree with that call and they can never change my mind about that. I don’t understand it, but it paid off for us.”
Arroyo finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Marauders with three runs scored and two RBIs on two solo home runs.
Cervantes went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
“It was a huge weight lifted off of my shoulders and I bet everybody else’s,” Cervantes said. “It was just such a breath of fresh air and I felt like we deserved it, hands down.”
AVC sophomore starting pitcher Victoria Alcantar was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs and freshman shortstop Emily Centeno was 3-for-3 with a run scored. The Marauders outhit Bakersfield 15-12.
“The heart that these girls have here lately, they’re really coming together,” Vargas said. “Just super proud of them. They brought so much energy. They’re just playing really good ball right now. So proud of them.
“Bakersfield seemed to make their way back into that game, but the girls just never gave up. They kept the bats going. They wanted this game really bad. They know this was a huge, huge game to contend still for the championship.”
The Marauders added a run in the second inning on an RBI single by freshman Jayda Williams.
AVC then scored six runs in the third on four hits and two errors, sending 11 batters to the plate.
Cervantes led off the inning with a single. Freshmen Kylie Zinn and Marissa Rodriguez hit RBI singles.
Williams was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs for Arroyo, who drew a walk to force in a run, Alcantar followed with a two-run single and Arroyo scored on an error.
The Renegades started a rally in the fourth inning, scoring five runs on five hits, as Bakersfield sent 10 batters to the plate.
Bakersfield scored another two in the fifth, on three hits, to cut AVC’s lead to 8-7.
“Vic didn’t have her A-game today, which she’s had,” Vargas said. “But Emme came in and did a good job.
“The defense was amazing. It’s huge, because that’s where we’ve struggled a little bit. The bats came today.”
Alcantar threw four innings before sophomore pitcher Emmeliz Sera entered in the fifth and threw three innings of relief, giving up three unearned runs on five hits, striking out four.
“I told our kids that we needed base runners and they took better at-bats,” Bakersfield coach Casey Goodman said. “We were able to chase their starter out, which I think is a good thing, because she shut us down last time. We’ve got to play better defense to give us a shot, but AVC did a great job of hitting our mistakes and playing well on defense. The better team won today, I think.”
Alcantar shut out Bakersfield in the Marauders’ 2-0 win at Bakersfield on March 9. Bakersfield won 12-5 at AVC on February 14.
“This was really big for us, because they were first because of the win they had over us, so winning this game just meant we were going to come up in conference and be able to fight for first place,” Arroyo said.
AVC will host Mt. San Antonio today at 1 p.m. and play at Glendale on Thursday.
“There’s so much to go,” Vargas said. “There’s so many makeup games to be made up. For us, we haven’t had too many rain outs. They haven’t even played COC yet. Not even one game. There’s a long way to go.
“It’s still anybody’s. We’re still contending for that championship, to get first place. This is a big win, because we pick up the series with them. We win two out of three against them, if it came down to it, that would be the tiebreaker.”
The Renegades have two more games this week and have yet to play any of its three games against Canyons.
Bakersfield had a doubleheader against third-place L.A. Mission on Thursday and still has 10 consecutive games remaining.
“We played good,” Goodman said. “We were down eight runs and offense woke up and we got ourselves back into the game. So we gave ourselves a chance to win.
“Disappointed with our pitching and our defense today, but at least we made it a game.”
