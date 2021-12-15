LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basletball team defeated Compton 69-59 in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
The Marauders (6-4) built their 10-point lead in the first half, going into the break with a 34-24 edge. Both teams scored 35 in the second half.
AVC coach John Taylor said his team was up by 21 points in the second half when a clock malfunction stalled the game for quite a few minutes. Compton came back after the pause to cut the Marauders’ lead to just five points.
“Our guys fought back,” Taylor said.
Da’Jour Lewis played 15 minutes off the bench for the Marauders and led the team with a game-high 25 points, while also recording seven rebounds.
“Da’Jour Lewis came off the bench and had a great game for us,” Taylor said.
AVC’s Virgil Mahoney put in 13 points with nine rebounds and five blocks and Jonathan Daniels added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.
James Baker-Dunlap led the Tartars (5-5) with 18 points.
The Marauders play at Rio Hondo in another non-conference game on Friday.
Girls Soccer
Knight 10, Antelope Valley 0
LANCASTER — The Knight and Antelope Valley girls soccer teams might have been the only squads to brave through the stormy weather on Tuesday.
The Hawks came away with a 10-0 win after enduring snow, sleet and rain throughout the game, which was called after 65 minutes.
“The rain was coming down sideways at halftime,” Knight coach Juan Paolo said.
Paolo added the referee decided there would be just a 20-minute second half instead of 40 minutes.
The Hawks (8-1, 5-0 Golden League) led 3-0 at halftime and scored seven goals in 20 minutes of the second half.
It was the third straight game Knight’s opponent hasn’t recorded a shot on goal.
The Hawks’ Vivian Martinez scored a hat trick, while Alondra Munguia and Araceli Lopez added two goals apiece.
Sophia Herrera, Anahi Mejia and Liliana Garcia picked up one goal apiece.
Martinez, Mejia and Garcia also recorded two assists apiece, while Sophia Herrera and Rebeka Herrera added one assist apiece.
Knight will play host to Quartz Hill on Thursday. Both teams are undefeated in the Golden League.
Antelope Valley (3-5, 0-5) plays host to Palmdale on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Knight 54, Antelope Valley 11
LANCASTER — The Knight girls basketball team remained undefeated in Golden League play with a 54-11 victory over host Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
Blessing McBride led the Hawks (4-4, 4-0 GL) with a game-high 16 points and five steals, while Amia Tate picked up 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Chantel Archibald added eight points and eight rebounds for Knight, while Riley Asp led the team with nine rebounds, also picking up seven points, two assists and two steals.
Knight’s Alia Tate scored seven points, Demetria Johnson put in six and Alyssa Aguirre added two.
The Hawks play host to Quartz Hill on Thursday, while Antelope Valley (0-7, 0-5) plays host to Palmdale.
