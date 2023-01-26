Marauders use strong 2nd half to beat Glendale

GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team picked up a much-needed Western State Conference victory with an 82-61 win over Glendale on Wednesday.
The Marauders led just 36-33 at halftime, but their shooting heated up in the second half. AVC outscored Glendale 46-28 in the second half, shooting 70% (19-for-27) and were 7-for-11 in 3-pointers.
