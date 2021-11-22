You have permission to edit this article.
College Football | American Championship Bowl | Antelope Valley College

Marauders to take on Mount San Jacinto in bowl game

AVC Bowl Game announced

JOHN SANDERS/Valley Press Sports Correspondent

AVC quarterback Caden Hinton (5) passes against Moorpark College as running back Amir Bankhead protects on Nov. 13. The Marauders face Mt. San Jacinto in the American Championship Bowl on Saturday.

The Antelope Valley College football team on Sunday earned a berth in the American Championship Bowl.

The Marauders (8-2) will play a familiar opponent, Mount San Jacinto (8-2), on the road at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

AVC’s last loss this season came at the hands of the Eagles, 23-13, on Sept. 18.

Since then, however, the Marauders won seven straight, including a 5-0 run in the American Pacific League to become the undefeated league champions.

Mt. San Jacinto went 4-1 in the American Mountain Conference and shared the league title with Pasadena City and Grossmont.

AVC freshman quarterback Caden Hinton has completed 124-of-248 passes for 1,625 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

His favorite targets are sophomores Carlos Hill (44-653, nine touchdowns) and Davon Jones (36-726, five touchdowns).

Amir Bankhead has been the Marauders’ leader on the ground rushing for 678 yards and nine touchdowns on 85 carries.

The Marauders’ defense is led by sophomore Augustin Lorfils Jr.’s 74 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Sophomore Xavier Tatham has six sacks with 16 tackles for a loss (TFL), while Raymond Womack leads the team with six interceptions.

Sophomore Dylan Hall has two fumble recoveries, four sacks and 11.5 TFLs, while freshman Esai Martinez also has two FRs, three sacks and 12.5 TFLs.

