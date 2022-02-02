Marauders tennis wins conference opener

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team opened Western State Conference play with a 5-4 victory over visiting Santa Monica on Tuesday.
The Marauders (1-1, 1-0 WSC) won two doubles and three singles matches to secure the victory.
Kristi Henderson posted her first conference win at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-4. She was down 4-3 in the second set before fighting back to win three straight games and the match.
Gabriela Garcia swept her No. 6 singles match 6-0, 6-0, while No. 5 Sabrina Bulsombut won 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Former Quartz Hill teammates Naia Smithley and Brooke Faulk teamed up for a 9-8 (3) victory at No. 2 doubles. The duo trailed 7-6 in the match before forcing a tiebreaker at 8-all.
AVC coach Justin Webb was most impressed with the way his team fought in those close sets.
“Its always nice to see us find a way to win when sometimes we’re not playing our best tennis,” he said.
Bulsombut and Garcia won their doubles match 8-0.
Henderson and Jylian Brown lost their No. 1 doubles match, while Brown lost her No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 6-1.
Smithley lost her singles match in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, while Faulk also lost a competitive singles match, 7-5, 6-3.
The Marauders’ match on Thursday was postponed so they have a week off before traveling to Bakersfield next Tuesday.
College Softball
AVC 9, Moorpark 0 (5)
MOORPARK — The Antelope Valley College softball team continued its hot start to the season with a 9-0, five-inning victory over Moorpark on Tuesday.
Madison Reiser pitched four shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six for the Marauders (6-0). Emmeliz Sera pitched a perfect fifth inning with one strikeout to close the game.
“The girls are playing really well right now and pitching has been outstanding,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
AVC’s Mycaela Chavez had a two-run single in the third inning and Trinity Holman had a two-run double in the fourth. Denise Carrillo also finished with two RBIs and two hits.
The Marauders are on the road, Thursday, at East LA.
College Baseball
AVC 10, West Hills Coalinga 2
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College baseball team defeated West Hills Coalinga 10-2 in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
Ariv Camacho went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Marauders (2-1), while Zach Terry and Joe Uribe each hit RBI doubles and Dom Antinetti and Julian Blackwell picked up two RBIs apiece.
Ethan Wendell picked up the win on the mound for AVC, allowing two unearned runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five frames.
Sam Maudsley closed the game with four hitless innings, allowing one walk and striking out three.
The Marauders play at Taft on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Paraclete 68, Viewpoint 56
CALABASAS — The Paraclete boys basketball team played its final Gold Coast League game, falling to Viewpoint 68-56, on Tuesday.
The Spirits (13-10, 0-6 GCL) will be joining the Camino Real League next year.
Mister Burnside led Paraclete with 21 points, Donavan Ware followed with 17 and Luke Cramer added 10.
“I’m proud of the effort,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “They played hard. We just had some crucial turnovers, defensive letdowns and poor shot selection at times.”
Paraclete will finish the regular season with two non-league games. The Spirits play at Palmdale on Friday and play host to Castaic on Saturday for their senior night.
Littlerock 48, Lancaster 44, OT
LANCASTER — The Littlerock boys basketball team defeated Lancaster 48-44 in overtime of a Golden League game on Tuesday.
William Young led the Lobos (11-11, 5-8 GL) with 17 points, while Travis Moore put in 14, including three 3-pointers, Sean Morgan scored 12 and Omari Penn added five points.
Littlerock is currently sixth in the league standings with just one game remaining against Quartz Hill on Thursday.
The Eagles (3-12, 3-10) are seventh in league play and will close out the season at Antelope Valley on Thursday.
Highland 65, Eastside 59
PALMDALE — The Highland boys basketball team remained in second place in the Golden League with a 65-59 victory over Eastside on Tuesday.
The Lions (7-12, 6-7 GL) made it interesting, though, outscoring the Bulldogs 23-9 in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter tied at 47.
Highland (15-8, 11-2) closed out the game by outscoring fifth-place Eastside 18-12.
The Bulldogs close out the regular season on Thursday at home against Palmdale, while the Lions host first-place Knight.
Boys Basketball Scores
— Faith Baptist 73, Vasquez 24
— Mammoth 65, Cal City 32
— Rosamond 95, Boron 26
— Mojave 87, Trona 39
— St. Monica Acad. 54, TPAA 44
Boys Soccer
Littlerock 3, Lancaster 0
LANCASTER — The Littlerock boys soccer team picked up a much-needed win on Tuesday, defeating Lancaster 3-0 in a Golden League match.
The two teams tied in December.
Adrian Mota put the Lobos (8-2-5, 5-2-5 GL) on the board in the 16th minute and Adrian Villafranco made it 2-0 in the 30th minute.
Anthony Contreras Rueda scored Littlerock’s final goal on a penalty kick nine minutes into the second half.
“Our defense was held together by Eduardo Hernandez, which was key to today’s victory,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said.
Felipe Ramos earned the shutout victory with three saves for the fourth-place Lobos, who play host to Quartz Hill on Thursday and travel to Antelope Valley on Friday to close out the regular season.
Oscar Flores recorded five saves for the fifth-place Eagles (4-6-5, 3-5-5), who finish the regular season on Thursday at Antelope Valley.
Boys Soccer Scores
— Palmdale Aerospace 10, Vasquez 0
— Palmdale 8, Antelope Valley 0
— Highland 5, Eastside 0
— Knight 1, Quartz Hill 0
— Rosamond 12, Boron 0
— Mammoth 6, Cal City 0
Girls Soccer Scores
— Rosamond 18, Boron 0
— Mammoth 5, Cal City 2
— Bishop 11, Desert 0
Girls Basketball Scores
— Boron 31, Rosamond 27
— Trona 51, Mojave 22
— Viewpoint 63, Paraclete 23
— St. Monica Acad. 51, TPAA 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.