Women’s College Tennis | Western State Conference | Canyons 9, AVC 0

Marauders tennis falls to rival Cougars in conference match

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team dropped its third consecutive conference match after losing, 9-0, to visiting College of the Canyons on a windy, chilly, afternoon at Antelope Valley College.

It was the first time all season that AVC was swept in a match, and after opening the season by winning it first two conference matches, the Marauders (4-4, 2-3) have since lost to Bakersfield, L.A. Mission and Canyons. AVC did have a non-conference victory, against Mt. San Jacinto, however, during that stretch.

