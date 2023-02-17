Marauders tennis falls to rival Cougars in conference match

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team dropped its third consecutive conference match after losing, 9-0, to visiting College of the Canyons on a windy, chilly, afternoon at Antelope Valley College.
It was the first time all season that AVC was swept in a match, and after opening the season by winning it first two conference matches, the Marauders (4-4, 2-3) have since lost to Bakersfield, L.A. Mission and Canyons. AVC did have a non-conference victory, against Mt. San Jacinto, however, during that stretch.
“As a team we must find a way to maintain focus throughout the match,” AVC head coach Justin Webb said. “At times we play really well, but other times we seem to lose focus and it’s impacting the way we’re playing. If we just continue to work on our focus, I think we will be very successful.”
The closest match of the afternoon came at the No. 1 singles slot. After dropping the first set, 6-3, to the Cougars’ Ashley Villarta, AVC’s Sydney Bush rallied to win the second set, 6-3. Since the match was already decided, the third set went to a 10-point tie break. Bush got down early and couldn’t recover as she dropped the decisive set 10-4.
No. 3 singles player Naia Smithley played a tough first set against Canyons’ (4-3, 3-2) Jennifer Russell. With the score tied 5-5, Smithley dropped the last two games and Russell won the set 7-5. Russell took that momentum into the second and won 6-2.
“We just have to find a way to bounce back. We must keep our focus forward,” Webb said. “We just have to find a way to win the next one. There’s no point dwelling on this one.”
AVC’s Arianett Aviña, playing at No. 6 singles, struggled in the first set with Faith Abt, losing 6-1. Aviña had an opportunity to send the second set into a tie break, but was broken on serve and Abt took the set, 7-5.
“We both were hitting some really good shots out there,” Aviña said. “In the first set, I definitely wasn’t as focused. In the second, I was much more focused. I began to calm down. I just couldn’t hang on there in the end. Towards the end of the second set, I know I could have done better.
“I know I have to stay focused the entire match. I think we’re getting in our own heads right now (as a team). We know we can play much better. Sometimes we’re having good days and bad days.”
In other singles matches, AVC’s No. 2 Nicole Padilla lost to COC’s Lexi Paunovic, 6-0, 6-1; AVC’s No. 4 Julie Tejeda lost to COC’s Ellie Wingo, 6-1, 6-2. AVC’s No. 5 Mary Williams lost to COC’s Marie Arana Llosa, 6-0, 6-0.
The Marauders look to get back on the winning track at 2 p.m. on Tuesday when they travel to Glendale College to face the Vaqueros.
