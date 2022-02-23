Marauders tennis drops match to Ventura

VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to Ventura 6-3 in a Western State Conference road match on Tuesday.
The Marauders (2-6, 1-6 WSC) again lost two matches in the third set, which might have changed the outcome.
Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley picked up their second straight win as a doubles team, 8-2, while Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut lost 8-6 and Gabriela Garcia and Juliana Martinez fell 8-4.
“Kristi and Naia are really coming together as a doubles team,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Smithley also won her singles match, 6-3, 6-3, and has been doing well since working on certain parts of her game.
“Naia is continuing to play well in singles with her win,” Webb said.
Henderson lost her match 1-6, 6-2, 6-2, while Faulk lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, Bulsombut lost 6-1, 6-0, Garcia lost 6-2, 6-4, and Martinez won 6-1, 7-6 (2).
“Juliana continues to play well in winning her match,” Webb said.
The Marauders have seen improvements from different players throughout the season, now Webb is hoping they can put it all together.
“Now we just need everything from everyone in the same match,” he said.
AVC plays host to College of the Canyons on Thursday.
