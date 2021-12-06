Marauders take third

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team certainly didn’t want to forget what happened to them less than 24 hours before Sunday’s game.
The Marauders were embarrassed on their home court to Cerro Coso in the semifinals of their own tournament in the home opener of the season. AVC wanted to keep that loss in the forefront of their memory of how not to play.
So the Marauders took the court in the third place game and left no doubt that Saturday night’s loss to the Coyotes was certainly a fluke.
AVC was solid on both ends of the court and defeated Mira Costa, with a 70-59 victory, Sunday afternoon in the 69th Annual Gregg Anderson Memorial Tournament at Marauder Gymnasium.
“I liked our shot selection in the second half. I liked the way we kept our poise,” AVC head coach John Taylor said. “Overall defensively we held them to 33 percent shooting for the game and they were only 9-of-36 from three.”
That was significant since AVC’s defense allowed 15 3-pointers against Cerro Coso in Saturday’s 93-61 loss to the Coyotes. Cerro Coso shot 15-of-25 from beyond the arc, much to Taylor’s displeasure at the way his team was closing out.
“Today we did a much better job closing out,” he said. “We played smarter. I’m feeling so much better today.”
Neither team took control in the first half with the lead changing hands several times. The Marauders (5-4) committed 10 first-half turnovers and trailed 32-30 at the break.
“I like how we bounced back from yesterday. We came out with good energy and we stayed aggressive. We got a good win today,” said AVC’s Chigozie Achara. “We talked about different things after yesterday’s loss because we definitely didn’t like the feeling. We structured a game plan and put ourselves in a position to win.”
Achara finished with 12 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Jonathan Daniels led the Marauders with 14 points and Virgil Mahoney added 13 points.
AVC had a definite size advantage over the Spartans (3-7) and Taylor made a concerted effort to exploit that in the second half. Eight of the Marauders’ first 12 points of the second half came inside the paint.
“We talk about winning every possession. I got that from (Chicago Bulls guard) Alex Caruso. I think we won the possessions today,” Taylor said. “We challenged every shot. Da’jour Lewis gave a team speech (following Saturday’s loss) and the team really bought into it.”
The Marauders led 52-51 with 5:46 remaining in the game before Daryl Patterson netted his first bucket of the contest, a 3-pointer, extending the lead to 55-51. Later in the half, Mahoney hit a 3-pointer of his own as the Marauders slowly began to pull away. Mahoney’s 3-pointer gave AVC a 59-53 lead.
But Patterson (eight points on 3-of-3 shooting) wasn’t finished. He drained another 3-pointer with 2:45 left to stretch AVC’s lead to 62-55.
“We definitely played much better than we did last night. The coaches went over our game plan and we executed what we needed to,” Mahoney said. “This ‘W’ meant a lot to us. We didn’t want to go 0-2 at home in our own tournament. We played hard today and this will give us a big momentum boost.”
AVC got a key turnover committed by Mira Costa and an easy bucket inside by Achara, followed by a back-door pass from Daniels to Patterson, which sealed the game for the Marauders.
Daniels was named an All-Tournament selection after averaging 14 points per game. Achara was named the tournament’s Most Inspirational Player.
“We played a lot better than yesterday,” Achara said. “We didn’t go backwards, but we still have a lot of work to do. We have a long way to go to reach our ceiling.”
