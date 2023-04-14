Marauders sweep important doubleheader against LA Mission

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team picked up two big Western State Conference wins over LA Mission on Thursday at AVC.
The Marauders won the first game of the doubleheader, 6-4, with a come-from-behind effort, and won the second game 9-7 after a strong start.
The wins kept the Marauders within one game of Bakersfield in the Western State East standings and one game ahead of College of the Canyons.
AVC (20-12, 11-3 WSC) and LA Mission were tied 2-2 after three innings in the first game. The Eagles (18-14, 7-8) went ahead 4-2 with two runs in the top of the sixth, but the Marauders followed with four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Maeyll Grimes started the sixth-inning rally with a double to left field. Annalise Wagner drew a one-out walk. Grimes advanced to third and Wagner to second on a two-out passed ball and Natasha Arroyo brought them home with a double to center field.
Arroyo then advanced to third on a passed ball before Victoria Alcantar hit a two-run home run to put the Marauders up for good.
Alcantar, who finished 3-for-3 at the plate, pitched the first inning, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. Emmeliz Sera pitched the final six frames, allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
AVC’s Savannah Cervantes was 3-for-4 with a double, Cadence Crampton hit a double and drove in two runs and Arroyo finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
In the second game, the Marauders scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Crampton and Arroyo both hit three-run home runs in the inning, while Wagner hit an RBI double and Kylie Zinn hit an infield RBI single.
Alcantar finished 2-for-3, while Alanna Hernandez was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Zinn finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
LA Mission chipped away at the lead with four runs in the third and three in the fourth to pull within one run, 8-7. But AVC added a run in the bottom of the fourth and held on for the win.
Wagner got the start, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits and no walks in three innings. Sera pitched the final four frames, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and one walk.
The Marauders play a non-conference doubleheader vs. Fullerton College on Saturday at home at noon and 2 p.m.
High School Baseball
Quartz Hill 12, Saugus 6
SAUGUS — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its 18th straight contest with a 12-6, non-league victory over Saugus on Thursday at Saugus High.
The Royals (20-3) trailed twice in the game, but kept putting up hits to get ahead.
Saugus led 3-0 after the first inning, but Quartz Hill scored five in the top of the third to go up, 5-3.
The Centurions, however, picked up three more runs in the bottom of the third to go back ahead, 6-5.
Their lead would be short lived as the Royals tacked on three more runs in the fourth and never trailed again, adding four runs in the sixth.
Anthony Jones and Nicolas Steed accounted for six of Quartz Hill’s 13 hits as Jones was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Steed went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.
Logan Reddemann hit a triple and drove in three runs for the Royals, while Jonathan Osegueda picked up two RBIs and Andrew Galindo, Owen Rice and Brady Larsen contributed one RBI apiece.
Jeffrey Kavanagh started the game on the mound for Quartz Hill and allowed four runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks with one strikeout.
Ismael Quintero picked up the win, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts in the final five frames for the Royals.
Quartz Hill returns to Golden League play today at Antelope Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.