Marauders sweep DH against Moorpark

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team swept a non-conference doubleheader against Moorpark, 5-2 and 9-4, on Friday at AVC.
“The girls hit the ball very well today and the pitchers threw well,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
In the first game, Moorpark scored two runs in the fourth inning to tie the contest at 2.
Back-to-back doubles by AVC’s Savannah Cervantes and Cadence Crampton broke the tie to give the Marauders (8-7) a 3-2 lead. Kylie Zinn added an RBI sacrifice flyout in the inning to put AVC up 4-2.
Crampton added another insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth. She finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Cervantes was 2-for-3 and Zinn finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Victoria Alcantar pitched a completed game for the Marauders, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts.
In the second game, AVC trailed 2-1 until breaking out for a five-run third inning.
Cervantes hit an RBI single, Crampton had a two-run triple and Annalise Wagner followed with a two-run home run in the third inning. Cervantes finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
AVC’s Natasha Arroyo went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, while Alanna Hernandez finished 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
Macayla Brown hit a double for the Marauders, while Emily Centeno and Madison Reiser each had an RBI.
Wagner started the game in the circle and got the win, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Reiser allowed two runs on three hits in 1.1 frames and Emmeliz Sera finished out the game, allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings.
AVC returns to Western Stat Conference play at home on Tuesday against College of the Canyon.
BAKERSFIELD — The California City baseball team lost to Mira Monte 4-1 in a non-league game on Friday in Bakersfield.
Blake Moore pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits with four walks and striking out 10. The four runs were all unearned after three errors in a four-run third inning.
“It was one of those frustrating games,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “I thought we outpitched them, we outhit them and we ran well on the bases, but the defense is what gave it up.”
He added the Ravens (3-2) had hard hit balls the entire game, just right at the Mira Monte defense.
Blake Moore was also 1-for-2 with a double and two walks, while Dylan Hammer was 1-for-2 with a double.
Cal City scored its lone run in the top of the seventh. Henry Ramsey walked then proceeded to steal both second and third before coming home on a passed ball.
“He’s super fast,” Shane Moore said. “If he walks, it’s a triple, doesn’t matter who’s catching.”
The close game was something the Ravens hadn’t experienced this year as their other games were lopsided.
“It was a good, tight game that our kids needed,” Shane Moore said. “It was a good game of growth for us.
“We’ve been talking about how baseball is a game of failure and the better you handle that failure, the better you’ll be as a team. I think they handled that well today.”
The Ravens don’t play again until Thursday when they host Immanuel Christian.
