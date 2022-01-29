GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College softball team swept its two games in the Glendale Tournament on Friday.
The Marauders defeated Barstow 11-2 in five innings, and Sacramento City 2-0 in a full seven frames.
“Our pitchers were outstanding today and the bats came through,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
Emmy Sera pitched AVC (3-0) to victory in the first game, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts. She also helped herself out at the plate, hitting a two-run home run.
Nayely Delgado hit two grand slams in the game, finishing 2-for-3 with eight RBIs, while Denise Carrillo went 3-for-3 at the plate.
Madison Reiser earned the shutout victory in the second game, allowing three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings.
Victoria Alcantar pitched two scoreless frames to earn the save.
Savanna Cervantes went 2-for-3 at the plate and Amy Manzo hit an RBI single.
The Marauders will play Orange Coast College and LA Harbor today in the tournament.
Boys Basketball
Lancaster 56, Palmdale 52
PALMDALE — The Lancaster boys basketball team outlasted Palmdale for a 56-52 victory on Friday.
It was the Eagles’ third win in league as they are now 3-9 and 3-11 overall.
“We were outsized, but we scrapped and fought and clawed our way to a win,” Lancaster coach Sid Melvin said. “I’m proud of the way our guys fought.”
Ryan Calimlim led the Eagles with 21 points, while Tristan Samaniego added 12 points.
Melvin said Justin Terry Nelson and Jaylen Edwards rebounded well for the team, while Steven Hernandez scored some timely baskets.
Melvin was also proud of the defense, but especially Eli Thompson.
“Defensively, everybody played great,” he said.
Lancaster plays host to Littlerock on Tuesday, while Palmdale (9-14, 6-5) hosts Antelope Valley.
Brentwood 84, Paraclete 73
LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team held a lead in the third quarter, but couldn’t hold on in an 84-73 Gold Coast League loss to visiting Brentwood on Friday.
“They battled, they really did,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said about his players. “But we made some mistakes defensively and offensively that cost us the game. Can’t fault them for their effort, they played hard.”
Mister Burnside led the Spirits (13-9, 0-5 GCL) with 21 points, Donavan Ware followed with 17, Dylan Cox scored 13 and Amari Robinson put in 11.
Paraclete’s Luke Cramer recorded eight points, DJ Phillips added three and Titus Morris gave the team “good minutes off the bench,” Newton said.
The Spirits have just one more game in the Gold Coast League, at Viewpoint on Tuesday, before joining the Camino Real League next year.
Rosamond 91, Bishop 55
BISHOP — The Rosamond boys basketball team defeated Bishop 91-55 in a hostile environment on Friday, according to coach Brandon Tapia.
Tapia said the Broncos and their fans used expletives not only toward his team but also to the referees. As a result, three Bishop players were ejected, along with a fan.
“It was the worst atmosphere ever that any team can put themselves in,” Tapia said. “It was just very, very poor sportsmanship.”
But the Roadrunners (15-0, 8-0 High Desert League) focused on keeping their record perfect by focusing on the game.
Senior Alex Gonzalez led the team with 23 points, while senior Sebastian Borrego (13 points, 10 assists) and freshman Moses Wright (18 points, 12 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles.
“Our players remained humble,” Tapia said. “The boys continued to play and let the scoreboard do the talking.”
Rosamond will play host to California City today for their fifth and final game this week.
Boys Soccer
Quartz Hill 4, Highland 1
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team defeated Highland 4-1 in a Golden League match at Quartz Hill High School on Friday.
Highland scored first, as Jose Soto capitalized on a corner kick.
Quartz Hill responded with a goal on a corner kick and won on its Senior Night.
The Highland sideline took issue with the comments from a referee and felt unfairly treated, according to coach Barry Cobb.
“You can’t take away from the Quartz Hill boys as they outplayed us,” Cobb said. “It was their Senior Night and they fought for their seniors.”
Littlerock 0, Eastside 0
LANCASTER — The Littlerock and Eastside boys soccer teams played to a scoreless tie in a Golden League match at Eastside High School on Friday.
Littlerock (7-2-5, 4-2-5) had nine shots on goal.
Littlerock senior goalie Felipe Ramos had four saves for the shutout and remain in third place in the Golden League.
“Our team had a difficult time finishing today,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “We were not able to put the ball behind the net. Felipe Ramos and our defensive team did an outstanding job in the back.”
The Lobos have three games remaining in the regular season, which concludes next week.
