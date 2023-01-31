Marauders shut out Porterville in home opener

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team suffered its first defeat of the season on Friday against Riverside City College.
Just one day later, however, the Marauders responded in their home opener on Saturday against Porterville College.
Led by Nicole Padilla and Julie Tejeda, AVC bounced back from the loss against the Tigers with an impressive home debut, defeating the Pirates, 9-0, at Antelope Valley College.
“I thought we played well today,” AVC head coach Justin Webb said. “These back-to-back matches are definitely going to help us prepare for the postseason. I saw some adjustments that we made from (Friday) by the girls. We minimized the errors from (Friday against Riverside). These last two matches will hopefully prepare us for conference play. Now we know what it’s like to win.”
Padilla won both of her matches at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. She teamed up with Sydney Bush to defeat Porterville’s (0-1) Rose Gutierrez and Molly Ortega, 8-1.
Following her victory with Bush, Padilla cruised to defeat Gutierrez, 6-1, 6-1, for her first collegiate victory at singles.
“It was a very different match than (Friday against Riverside),” Padilla said. “It was slower paced. I actually felt like I played better (against Riverside). But once I got the hang of how she was hitting the ball, I felt more confident. I kind of knew what shots she was going to hit, so I played more aggressive.
“I think this victory will help me more. I learned how to adjust. Any win is a good win for this team. We’re getting really close, and winning will help make us closer.”
AVC’s (1-1) No. 2 doubles team of Naia Smithley and Tejeda had no trouble with the Pirates’ Paoula Chavez and Gaby Camacho, winning 8-0. Tejeda earned her first victory of the season in singles playing at No. 2 as she defeated Ortega, 6-0, 6-0.
“I believe I played good today without having to launch the ball,” Tejeda said. “I worked on my placement. This win will definitely give us encouragement and boost our confidence. I’m pleased with the way we played today.”
Porterville had to surrender three points even before it got off the bus, as it only came with four players due to unforeseen circumstances, which meant the Marauders won the No. 5 and No 6 singles and No. 3 doubles by default.
AVC’s No. 3 singles player Ari Aviña easily defeated Chavez, 6-1, 6-2. At the No. 4 singles slot, the Marauders’ Katie Secaida had no trouble with Camacho, winning, 6-0, 6-1.
The Marauders open conference play at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Ventura College.
