Marauders shut out Glendale in victory

GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College softball team defeated Glendale 14-0 in a Western State Conference game on Tuesday.
Amy Manzo went 3-for-4 for the Marauders (20-8, 6-1 WSC) and was a triple away from the cycle.
She hit one of AVC’s five home runs on the day. Nayely Delgado, Trinity Holman, Amy Manzo and Emmeliz Sera also homered.
Victoria Alcantar and Maeyll Grimes doubled for the Marauders.
“The girls came out and hit the ball hard today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
Madison Reiser started in the circle for AVC, giving up one hit and three walks with five strikeouts in three innings.
Sera closed out the final four innings, completing the shutout by allowing five walks and no hits with nine strikeouts.
The Marauders continue on the road this week on Thursday at LA Valley.
Baseball
Paraclete 3, Campbell Hall 1
LOS ANGELES — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Campbell Hall 3-1 in a Gold Coast League game on Tuesday, following a 3-1 non-league victory against Burroughs (Burbank) on Monday.
Paraclete starting pitcher Julian Cuevas threw six hitless innings with four walks and two strikeouts in Tuesday’s win at Campbell Hall.
Gavin Maish earned the save for the Spirits (14-5, 6-1 GCL), allowing one hit and striking out two batters.
Paraclete’s Herman Loaisiga hit a solo home run and Nomar Vazquez drove in a run.
In Monday’s contest, Jacoby Madise, Ryder Edwards and Vazquez all had two hits apiece for the Spirits.
Caden Cincis pitched 3.2 innings to get the win, allowing one earned run and striking out four. Donovan Chao followed with 3.1 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit, to earn the save.
Paraclete continues league play against Campbell Hall at home on Thursday.
Bishop 30, Cal City 3 (5)
BISHOP — The California City baseball team had a rough day on the diamond, Tuesday, committing 13 errors in a 30-3, five-inning loss to High Desert League leading Bishop.
“Bishop’s a really good team and we just couldn’t make a play,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “It was super frustrating.”
The Broncos took advantage of eight errors to score 18 runs in the third inning.
Henry Ramsey helped lead the Ravens (5-6, 1-3 HDL) at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple, while Blake Moore finished 3-for-3.
“I liked our approach at the plate better tonight,” Shane Moore said.
California City travels to Kern Valley on Friday.
Boys Tennis
Lancaster 16, Knight 2
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team posted a 16-2 victory over shorthanded Knight to move to 9-0 in the Golden League on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
The Hawks fielded just two singles players and two doubles teams, handing the Eagles three forfeit wins in singles and doubles.
Lancaster No. 1 singles player Gabriel Perey won his two sets 6-1, 6-1, while Aaron Meas won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and No. 3 Jesse Dent benefitted from a forfeit.
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Charles Liggins and Fabio Iqbal and No. 2 team of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson both posted two 6-1 victories, while the No. 3 team of Landon Donahue-Black and Emanuel Rubalcava won 6-0, 6-1.
Elmer Avila won a 6-2 set for Knight at No. 1 singles and No. 2 Matthew Martinez won a 6-0 set.
Lancaster plays Highland on Thursday, while Knight takes on Littlerock.
