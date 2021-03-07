LANCASTER – Yeah you could say some of the rust was knocked off from Friday to Saturday for the Antelope Valley women’s basketball team.
On Friday night the Marauders opened their limited 9-game season with an easy 48-30 victory on the road against Taft College.
AVC finished the home-and-home with the Cougars at home with an even more convincing win, 66-27, Saturday afternoon at Marauder Gymnasium on Newton Chelette Court.
The Marauders improved to 2-0 on the young season while the Cougars dropped to 0-2.
“We were able to put possessions together and we ran our offense. We limited our bad passes,” AVC head coach Barry Green said. “We still have to clean up some things when we play better teams. We have to take care of the ball. When you shoot 35 percent from the field and 15 percent from three you won’t beat many teams.”
The Marauders’ defense was on point in the first quarter holding the Cougars to only one field goal and a total of three points. That came all on one play midway through the quarter with AVC holding a 9-3 lead.
The Marauders held Taft scoreless for a total of 7½ minutes over the first and second quarter. AVC held the Cougars to only 12 percent shooting from the field and six percent from 3-point range.
Eriona Williams extended the Marauders lead to 12-3 following a 3-pointer. AVC, however, didn’t shoot well from beyond the arc only netting 2-of-13 from distance. Bailey Casell (11 points) hit the other 3.
Jadis Watson’s acrobatic spin move layup with 2:05 remaining on a fast break gave AVC a 14-3 lead. Watson finished with eight points and led the game with 15 rebounds and led her team with five assists.
“We’re getting more connected. We were rusty at first (last night). We’re starting to get in more game shape. It’s a more level of comfort,” Watson said. “Everybody is starting to feel more comfortable. We still had a few lapses, but it was better than (Friday). Yesterday we got the jitters out.”
AVC led 31-10 at halftime and the Marauders extended their lead in the third quarter following a 3-pointer by Niyah Page, extending the lead to 36-10. On the ensuing possession a steal and layup by Page put the Marauders up 38-10.
“Today we got a lot better. We have a better understanding of how we play together and there was a lot more connection between us,” AVC’s Nicolette Pesquiera said. “This connection and our energy will grow from here. We just want to leave everything on the court after each game this season. We just want to improve on every aspect and get better from here on out.”
Pesquiera finished with 12 points to lead the Marauders and added five rebounds. The stat stuffer Page nearly had a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. She also had four assists, four steals and three blocks.
“We weren’t expecting too much this season (with only nine games). It’s just good for the kids to have the opportunity to play,” Green said. “We just want to build some type of togetherness. I’m very pleased with the way the first two games have gone.”
