Marauders set to play in first bowl game since 2016

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College wide receiver Davon Jones is no stranger to practicing on Thanksgiving.
The sophomore went to two championship games with Quartz Hill in 2016 and 2017.
This year, he got to practice with the Marauders on Thanksgiving for their American Championship Bowl game at Mt. San Jacinto at noon on Saturday.
“It’s great to practice on Thanksgiving again,” Jones said. “I haven’t done it since 2017, so it’s always good. It means you’re playing for something, so that’s a good thing.”
Jones is also proud of his alma mater, which is also playing for a championship in CIF-Southern Section Division 12 on Saturday night at Compton.
“Quartz Hill’s playing in the championship too. … It’s a great Saturday for us,” he said.
Practicing on Thanksgiving is a privilege for football teams everywhere and it’s no different for AVC, which hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2016.
This is just the fourth bowl game in coach Perry Jehlicka’s tenure and he’s hoping to put his bowl record at 2-2 on Saturday.
“I think it’s the pinnacle when you get to go on Thanksgiving,” Jehlicka said. “It’s what you do in football, it’s a good thing. So, it’s always been fun and it’s special, because it doesn’t happen every year.”
It was a light practice for the Marauders and the last practice of the season for the SCFA American Pacific League champions.
Following the morning practice, the players and coaches got to eat pie — apple, pumpkin or pecan — the breakfast of champions.
“Pie is good. Pie is amazing right now,” AVC freshman linebacker Miles Cooney said.
Sophomore defensive lineman Jalynn Harvey hadn’t gotten his pie yet, but was excited for it.
“I’m about to go crazy on pumpkin,” he said. “I haven’t had mine yet, but I’m gonna have mine, most definitely.”
Sophomore wide receiver Carlos Hill, abstained from pie, saying he was trying to stay healthy.
But he was happy to be practicing on Thanksgiving.
“It’s pretty normal,” Hill said. “We have a championship game. I’ll practice on any holiday, to be honest, if we play in a championship game.”
This will be the second time the Marauders have played Mt. San Jacinto. The 23-13 loss to the Eagles on Sept. 18 was the last time the Marauders lost.
“It’s exciting, because we have a bowl game coming up and there’s no greater feeling than knowing that we’re going to go to San Jac and right this wrong that was done before,” Cooney said. “That’s a great feeling.”
