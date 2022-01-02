SAN DIEGO — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team finished non-conference play in a big way, defeating the third-ranked team in the state, College of Sequoias, 65-55, at the MiraCosta Clete Adelman Crossover on Friday at San Diego Miramar College.
“It was a great end to non-conference play,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “We were a little up and down, but this win against College of Sequoias shows how capable we are.”
Da’Jour Lewis led the Marauders (8-6) with 17 points, five rebounds and five steals, while Jonathan Daniels scored 14 points.
It was just the third loss of the season for Sequoias (11-3).
AVC is scheduled to open Western State Conference play at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, but Canyons might reschedule because of COVID issues.
