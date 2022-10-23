Marauders run past Santa Monica

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College football team capitalized on its first home game in almost a month, dominating its American Pacific Conference game against Santa Monica, 54-3, on Saturday afternoon at Brent Carder Marauder Stadium.
It was the second consecutive victory to open conference play for the Marauders (4-3, 2-0).
AVC jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter against the Corsairs (1-6, 0-2).
Santa Monica capped the opening drive of the game with a field goal and then it was all Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders had to punt on their first possession, but Amir Bankhead scored on a 72-yard run on AVC’s second drive to give AVC the lead.
Bankhead led the Marauders with 161 yards rushing on seven carries and three touchdowns, including a 60-yard TD run early in the third quarter.
Que Allen added 85 yards rushing for AVC on 14 carries and two touchdowns.
The Marauders finished with 545 yards in total offense with 26 first downs. The majority of AVC’s yardage came on the ground with 377 yards rushing on 54 combined carries.
Jackson Marshall capped the scoring in the first quarter with a 3-yard TD run.
Matthew Flores also scored for the AVC rushing game, on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
AVC quarterback Daryus Warren completed 8-of-11 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown, a 13-yard scoring pass to Shamir Washington, who caught three passes for 57 yards.
The Marauders had a 41-3 lead at halftime.
Santa Monica was held to 73 total yards.
The AVC defense forced four fumbles, recovering all four, and had three sacks.
Doron Mitchell led the Marauders’ defense with six total tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss and two forced fumbles.
Caden Hinton had six tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss and Jalen Williams had four tackles, two tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries.
The AVC defense had a total of 12 tackles for a loss, for a combined 51 yards.
AVC plays its final home game of the regular season on Saturday, when the Marauders host first-place Santa Barbara (6-1, 2-0) at 2 p.m.
The Marauders have two straight games on the road to end the regular season.
