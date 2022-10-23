 Skip to main content
College Football | American Pacific Conference: AVC 54, Santa Monica 3

Marauders run past Santa Monica

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College football team capitalized on its first home game in almost a month, dominating its American Pacific Conference game against Santa Monica, 54-3, on Saturday afternoon at Brent Carder Marauder Stadium.

It was the second consecutive victory to open conference play for the Marauders (4-3, 2-0).

