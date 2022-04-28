Marauders rally in 9th to beat Glendale

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to hand Glendale its Western State Conference loss 11-10 at AVC on Tuesday.
The Marauders (20-16, 9-10) trailed 10-6 entering the bottom of the ninth inning.
AVC pinch hitter Julian Blackwell hit a two-run double to drive in the go-ahead runs with two outs and two strikes and the bases loaded to snap Glendale’s 18-game conference win streak.
Nathan Duarte hit a two-run single to put the Marauders within one run. Duarte finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored.
AVC first baseman Nate Scott was 2-for-5 with two runs scored, leadoff batter Zach Terry scored two runs and centerfielder Williams Joseph scored two runs and drove in three runs.
AVC fell behind 4-0 in the third inning, but took a 5-4 lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run single by Joseph and a three-run home run by Duarte, his third of the season.
The Vaqueros answered with three runs in the sixth inning.
Glendale had already clinched the conference championship.
“Our ability to stay poised and come back in games is uncanny,” AVC head coach Brian Moses said. “The culture that our guys have built this year will resonate down to future teams. We clinched a winning season with this game today and I’m proud of that.”
AVC will play at Glendale today and complete the three-game series on Friday at AVC.
Baseball
Rosamond 10, Frazier Mountain 7
LEBEC — The Rosamond baseball team won a High Desert League game 10-7 at Frazier Mountain on Tuesday.
Rosamond leadoff batter Richard Rivas led the Roadrunners at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs, Daniel Flores was 2-for-4 with a run, a home run and four RBIs and Gavin Ament was 3-for-3 with a run and three RBIs.
Rosamond outhit Frazier Mountain 10-7.
Rosamond starting pitcher Elias Luna struck out five in four innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits.
Rosamond took advantage of 11 walks and had 11 stolen bases, four by Aaron Wilson, who went 2-for-5 at the plate with a run scored.
