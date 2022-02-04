Marauders rally for win against East LA

LOS ANGELES — The Antelope Valley College softball team fought to keep its perfect start to the season intact in a 6-4 victory on Thursday at East LA College.
The Marauders (7-0) were down 3-2 and down to their final three outs entering the top of the seventh inning.
AVC rallied for four runs on five hits to take the lead.
Savannah Cervantes hit an RBI double, followed by Amy Manzo’s two-run double and Trinity Holman ended the scoring with an RBI single.
“The girls showed grit, never giving up and fighting back to take the win,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
Emmy Sera picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in seven frames.
The Marauders play host to Mt. San Antonio College today.
Boys Basketball
Lancaster 56, Antelope Valley 35
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys basketball team sent its seniors and coach Sid Melvin out with a win, defeating Antelope Valley 56-35 to close out the season.
Melvin is retiring from coaching and will be retiring from teaching after next year.
“We played very well,” he said. “We only had eight players and they had 14 players. We were able to get a win, so I’m very proud of our guys.”
Jaylen Edwards led the Eagles (4-12, 4-10 Golden League) with 13 points, while Ryan Calimlim scored 12 to help send off seniors Daniel Waidi, Tristan Samaniego, Eli Thompson and Steven Hernandez with a win.
Lancaster finished seventh in the Golden League, while Antelope Valley (8-20, 0-14) was eighth.
Boys Basketball Score
— Knight 70, Eastside 62, Knight wins Golden League title 14-0.
Boys Soccer
Lancaster 3, Antelope Valley 2
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys soccer team scored two second-half goals in a 3-2 Golden League victory at Antelope Valley High School on Thursday.
Christian Pena scored for the Eagles in the 78th minute on a pass from Kyle Willey to give Lancaster a 3-1 lead.
AV scored off a free kick two minutes into extra time.
Emilio Gonzales scored the first goal for Lancaster, beating the AV goalie in the 38th minute on an assist from Charlie Heredia, and Eduardo Flores scored in the 58th minute from 35 yards out on an assist from Diego Juaragui.
AV scored the first goal of the game on a header off a throw in in the seventh minute.
Lancaster goalie Oscar Flores had three saves in the victory.
“This was a good way to finish off my first season at LNHS!” Lancaster coach Lemuel Galvao said. “The boys played great. I am very proud of them. Now we wait and cross our fingers to see if we get an at-large playoff berth on Tuesday.”
Boys Soccer Scores
— Mammoth 16, Desert 2
— Paraclete 1, Crossroads 1
— Knight 4, Eastside 1
— Quartz Hill 2, Littlerock 0
— Bishop 6, California City 0
— Rosamond 2, Kern Valley 0
— Frazier Mountain 2, Boron 1
Girls Basketball
Knight 32, Eastside 27
LANCASTER — The Knight girls basketball team finished second in the Golden League with a 32-27 victory over Eastside on Wednesday.
Riley Asp led the Hawks (11-7, 11-3 GL) with 12 points and added two rebounds, one steal and three blocks, while Blessing McBride recorded a double-double with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and 14 rebounds, adding three assists and one block.
Knight’s Amia Tate hit a 3-pointer and picked up 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks, while Alia Tate also had a 3-pointer, four rebounds and a steal and Isabel Aguilar knocked down a 3-pointer with two rebounds. Demetria Johnson added three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.
Both Knight and Eastside (12-7, 8-6), which finished fourth in the Golden League, earned berths in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs. The brackets will be announced on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball Score
— Boron 53, Mammoth 13
Girls Soccer Scores
— Mammoth 9, Desert 0
— Frazier Mountain 11, Desert 0
— Bishop 8, California City 0
— Kern Valley 1, Rosamond 0
— Vasquez 4, Santa Clarita Chr. 0
— Paraclete 6, Crossroads 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.